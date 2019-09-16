20 Children To Receive Academy Gift Cards To ‘Shop With A Cop’ In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Academy Sports & Outdoors is teaming up with the Fort Smith Police Department and the Boys and Girls Club to surprise 20 local kids with a $2,000 shopping spree.

Each child will be paired with a first responder and given a $100 Academy gift card to shop for apparel, footwear, sports equipment and more ahead of the National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes first responder and community partnerships.

Fort Smith’s National Night Out event will be on October 1.

Academy will also be donating $3,000 to the Fort Smith Police Foundation.