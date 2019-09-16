Arkansas School Faces Backlash After Cheerleaders Hoist MAGA Banner At Football Game

An Arkansas high school is facing criticism after cheerleaders hoisted a banner saying “Make America Great Again” at a football game.

Cheerleaders at Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy unfurled the sign bearing President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan Friday. The sign also said “Trump the Leopards,” referring to the school’s opponent, Malvern High School.

Arkansas lawmakers are among those who have weighed in on the banner. State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, tweeted on Saturday that the sign is inappropriate because public entities should not be used to “advance our politics.”

If this is a public school, this is totally inappropriate. If it’s a private school, it’s poor judgment. We are all entitled to our politics of choice but not to using public entities to advance our politics. pic.twitter.com/sOUrapPIkT — Joyce Elliott (@xjelliott) September 15, 2019

Elliott’s tweet had more than 130 likes and several comments Monday morning.

State Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Fort Smith, said in a tweet Saturday that Elliott should “chill out.” He said the sign was a “play on words” about beating their football opponent.

Chill out, it’s funny. It’s a play on words. God forbid kids use political slogans to make a joke about beating a team in football 🙄 https://t.co/pATGyzuUN5 — Rep. Aaron Pilkington (@pilkingtonforar) September 15, 2019

The “Make America Great Again” slogan, commonly seen on red baseball caps worn by Trump and his supporters, is seen by some as politically and socially divisive.

Members of the Malvern community have joined the , some saying that Lake Hamilton was racially motivated. The Lake Hamilton High School student body is 79.3 percent white and the Malvern High School student body is 30.8 percent black, according to the .

A high school cheerleading team in North Carolina was recently after they posed for a photo with a “Trump 2020: Make America Great Again” flag during a football game. Their district policy prohibits political ads at school events, according to a statement made by the high school.

Lake Hamilton High School, Malvern High School and the Arkansas Activities Association had not immediately responded to a request for comment Monday.

Trump won 60.5 percent of the popular vote in Arkansas in 2016.