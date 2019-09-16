Arkansas Senator Drafts New Bill Adding Restrictions To Vaping

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — A new bill has been drafted that would put new restrictions on vaping in Arkansas.

Senator Jim Hendren of Gravette drafted the bill that would allow vaping to carry the same restrictions as cigarette smoking.

With the bill, vaping would be taxed like tobacco products and its marketing to minors would be prohibited.

The tax revenue from e-cigarettes would go towards school safety improvements such as purchasing security equipment and hiring security personnel. It would also be used to hire mental health counselors for students with mental health problems and addiction issues.

“The potential harm to our children’s health makes it imperative that we act with urgency,” Hendren said. “The Health Department reports that vaping among teenagers is at epidemic levels, and minors who use e-cigarettes are at risk for contracting severe lung disease.”

The bill would prohibit vaping and the use of e-cigarettes in all locations where tobacco smoking is prohibited under the Arkansas Clean Indoor Air Act.

Billboards advertising e-cigarettes would be prohibited within 1,000 feet of a school or playground and companies would no longer be allowed to hand out free samples to minors.

The penalty would be a Class A misdemeanor and significantly, the revocation or suspension of the company’s license.

“I’ve circulated a draft bill among legislators, and I’m encouraged by the favorable response,” Hendren said. “Now, the question is when will the legislature have the opportunity to consider it.”