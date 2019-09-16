Baptist Health Opens Seventh Urgent Care Center In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Baptist Health’s seventh urgent care center opened in Fort Smith Monday, September 16.

The new center is located at 7600 Rogers Ave. next to Hank’s Furniture.

“Our goal is to meet the community’s need for quality health care delivered in a convenient location at an affordable price,” said Mike Dupuis, Urgent Team Division Vice President. “With the rapid growth of Fort Smith and Sebastian County – we look forward to meeting the primary, urgent care and occupational health needs of the residents.”

The center is open seven days a week.

Patients can have the following non-life-threatening injuries, illnesses and conditions treated at the center:

Asthma and allergies

Flu, colds and viral illnesses

Bites, stings, allergic reactions

Broken bones, sprains, strains

Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting

Urinary tract infections

Medically supervised weight loss

Ear and eye injuries

Skin conditions, including burns

Stitches

School, sports, wellness and DOT physicals

Immunizations and vaccinations

Occupational health services

For more information about Baptist Health urgent care centers, visit this link.