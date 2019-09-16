Bella Vista Begins Pickup Of Storm Damage Debris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — People from Bella Vista are still dealing with storm damage after a line of thunderstorms left half of the city without power for days and left all kinds of debris for residents to clean up.

Today, (Sept. 16) the city is hoping to help those living in Bella Vista get the cleanup process started with a city-wide pickup.

Bella Vista residents are encouraged to place their storm debris at the curb in the city right-of-way by today. (Sept. 16)

The storm debris does not include yard waste, such as grass or leaves.

Debris should be less than 10 feet in length and stacked in piles parallel to the street edge.

Cleanup crews will only pass through each city street one time.

Those living on the east side (east of U.S. 71) should expect pickup to be finished in that area by Friday, Sept. 20.

Bella Vista residents in the central portion of the city (U.S. 71 west to Arkansas 279) should expect pickup to wrap up in that area Friday, Sept. 27.

Cleaning crews plan to be finished with all areas of the city, including the west side (Arkansas 279 west to Arkansas 549), by Friday, Oct. 4.