× Connor Limpert Named SEC Special Teams Player Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – On the heels of a big performance against Colorado State, Arkansas kicker Connor Limpert was honored by the SEC on Monday morning.

Limpert was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, the first Razorback to win a special teams award since Freshman De’Vion Warren back on October 28, 2017.

The senior hit field goals from 54 and 22 yards, missing out on a career long by one yard. Limpert also connected on all seven extra points, earning praise from head coach Chad Morris specifically for his kickoff touchbacks.

Limpert has made 32 field goals which is eighth most in school history.

The 2-1 Razorbacks take on San Jose State on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.