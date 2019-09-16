Fayetteville Online Utility Payment System Changing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville is switching to a new system for residents to pay their utility bills online. The old system will be disabled at the end of this year

The payment website eUtility is replacing the current payment system Paymentus.

Online bill payers are already being encouraged by city leaders to create an account through the eUtility web portal. Paymentus will be disabled on Monday, December 2, 2019.

Utility accounts that residents can pay online with a debit or credit card with eUtility include commercial and residential recycling and trash collection as well as water and sewer services.

Customers currently using automatic bank drafts (ACH), paying their bills by mail, in-person, or by phone can continue to use these methods.

Additional information about eUtility and details on how to sign up for the service can be found by visiting this link.