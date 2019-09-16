× ‘Game Of Thrones’ Led Creative Arts Emmy Wins

(CNN) — “Game of Thrones” led the charge at the Creative Arts Emmys with a total of 10 wins for the fantasy show. Amazon’s popular comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also did well during the night, with a total of six wins.

HBO’s “Chernobyl” and Nat Geo’s Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo” each picked up seven awards.

Heading into the Primetime Emmy Awards next Sunday, HBO leads networks and streaming services with 25 wins, followed closely by Netflix with 23. (CNN and HBO share parent company WarnerMedia.)

The streaming giant’s “Russian Doll” won three awards over the weekend, including cinematography and production design. The show is also nominated for best comedy series, and lead actress and writing for Natasha Lyonne and co-creators Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler.

Netflix had another hit with “When They See Us,” with casting directors Aisha Coley and Ashley Ingram winning an award, which they dedicated to the exonerated men who were known as the “Central Park Five,” and the project’s director, Ava DuVernay.

Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” took home both drama guest category awards.

In reality TV categories, RuPaul won his fourth consecutive Emmy as reality host on VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” “Queer Eye” won four awards.

Anthony Bourdain earned two posthumous Emmys for his CNN series “Parts Unknown,” which won for informational series and for writing.

While Creative Arts Emmys don’t guarantee Primetime Emmy wins, the event is a good indicator of voter sentiment within the Television Academy.