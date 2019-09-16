× NBA Veteran Earl Boykins Joins Razorback Basketball Staff

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The second-shortest player in NBA history is headed to Fayetteville to help coach future NBA prospects.

Earl Boykins, who stands just 5-5 was named Arkansas’s Director of Student Athlete Development. Boykins played for 13-years in the NBA including a stint under current Razorback head coach Eric Musselman. That came when both overlapped on the 1999 Orlando Magic and 2002-03 Golden State Warriors.

In a decorated career that included stints with 11 teams, the 43-year-old scored 5,791 points while compiling 2,092 assists and became the shortest player to score 30 points in a game on November 11, 2004.

Recently, Boykins served as head coach of Douglas County High School in Colorado while running the Boykins Basketball Academy out of Denver.

Boykins graduated from Eastern Michigan University and went undrafted out of college.