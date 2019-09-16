Road, Lane Closures Taking Place This Week As Springdale Sewer Projects Continue

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Those traveling through Springdale may have to detour around several road and lane closures this week.

Elm Springs Road and Har-Ber Avenue in western Springdale will have overnight closures starting tonight (Sept. 16) and continuing through Thursday. The closures will run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., with work ending at 6 a.m. Friday.

The roads will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with emergency access available at night.

Near downtown Springdale, a sewer project will continue to close streets near Northwest Medical Center.

Deaver Street from Allen Avenue to Maple Avenue will be closed so the concrete can be restored.

Maple Avenue’s southernmost lane just east of U.S. 71B (South Thompson Street) will be closed for sewer testing and restoration between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

More information on the street projects is available from Springdale Engineering at (479) 750-8105. More information on the sewer projects is available from Springdale Water Utilities at (479) 751-5751.