State, UCA Police Issue Alert For Missing Teen Out Of Conway

Posted 8:01 am, September 16, 2019, by

Aaliyah Crace

CONWAY (KFSM) — The Arkansas State Police and the University of Central Arkansas Police issued an alert Sunday night for a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Conway.

Aaliyah Crace was last seen about 10 p.m. Saturday on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway. State Police said she left a note stating she was “headed out west.”

She is described as a white female, 5-foot-6-inches tall, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black t-shirt and black jeans with holes in the knees.

Anyone with information on Aaliyah Crace is asked to call the UCA Police Department at (501) 450-3111.

