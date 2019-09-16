Staying Hot This Week, Relief By The Weekend

Posted 4:58 am, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:02AM, September 16, 2019

Monday will start the work week warm and humid with plenty of sunshine (only a 5-10% chance of a stray pop-up shower). Temperatures starting in the 60s/70s will end up in the 90s by the middle of the afternoon. High pressure holds most of this week keeping conditions calm however by the end of the week a cold front combined with some tropical moisture will help drop temperatures into the 80s.

VIDEO FORECAST

MONDAY FORECAST

-Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds passing by

-Highs in the 90s, heat index values near 100-degrees

Outside recess is expected today with sunshine and 80s/90s.

Local High Temperatures Monday

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will take a hit by the weekend as showers and storms return to Arkansas and Oklahoma. Until then, warm and humid conditions remain.

-Matt

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.