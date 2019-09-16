Staying Hot This Week, Relief By The Weekend

Monday will start the work week warm and humid with plenty of sunshine (only a 5-10% chance of a stray pop-up shower). Temperatures starting in the 60s/70s will end up in the 90s by the middle of the afternoon. High pressure holds most of this week keeping conditions calm however by the end of the week a cold front combined with some tropical moisture will help drop temperatures into the 80s.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONDAY FORECAST

-Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds passing by

-Highs in the 90s, heat index values near 100-degrees

Outside recess is expected today with sunshine and 80s/90s.

Local High Temperatures Monday

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will take a hit by the weekend as showers and storms return to Arkansas and Oklahoma. Until then, warm and humid conditions remain.

-Matt