Staying Hot This Week, Relief By The Weekend

Monday will start the work week warm and humid with plenty of sunshine (only a 5-10% chance of a stray pop-up shower). Temperatures starting in the 60s/70s will end up in the 90s by the middle of the afternoon. High pressure holds most of this week keeping conditions calm however by the end of the week a cold front combined with some tropical moisture will help drop temperatures into the 80s.
VIDEO FORECAST
MONDAY FORECAST
-Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds passing by
-Highs in the 90s, heat index values near 100-degrees
Outside recess is expected today with sunshine and 80s/90s.
Local High Temperatures Monday
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will take a hit by the weekend as showers and storms return to Arkansas and Oklahoma. Until then, warm and humid conditions remain.
-Matt