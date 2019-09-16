Students Paint Basketball Courts At Memorial Park In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The basketball courts at a Bentonville park have received a new look.

The Runway Group partnered with Bentonville Parks and Recreation and the Bentonville High School IGNITE program to provide a unique look and experience to Memorial Park’s basketball courts.

The project was funded and led by the Runway Group as part of the organization’s continued outreach into the community.

The courts were painted by students in the IGNITE program at Bentonville High School.

A community event to celebrate the court’s new looks will be held on Thursday (Sept. 19) from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Park in Bentonville.

100 custom basketballs and t-shirts will be given away at the event.