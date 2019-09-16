The Salvation Army Hosts ‘Coats For Kids’ Drive In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Salvation Army of Fort Smith is teaming up with Mr. Rob’s Cleaners to bring warmth to families in need this winter.

The “Coats for Kids” drive will be going on throughout the entire month of October and there are several locations donations can be dropped off at.

Used or new coats, children or adult sizes, can be dropped off at any Mr. Rob’s Cleaners or any Valet Cleaners location. Donations can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army Thrift Store at 900 N 32nd St. in Fort Smith.

Gloves, hats and scarves will also be accepted.

Mr. Rob’s Cleaners will clean each coat, then the Salvation Army will pick them up and begin distributing them in December.

Starting December 2, if you are in need of a coat, you can visit the Salvation Army at 301 N. 6th Street in Fort Smith to receive a voucher.