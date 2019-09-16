United Way Of Fort Smith To Host Block Party At New Office

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The United Way of Fort Smith is hosting its Campaign Kickoff Block Party and New Office Open House this week.

The block party will include a cookout, games, guest speakers and a building tour.

Everyone is welcome at the event being held on Thursday (Sept. 19) from 4-6 p.m. at the United Way’s new office at 120 North 13th Street in Fort Smith.

“We are very excited to welcome the community to our new offices along with kicking off our 2019 United Way campaign,” said United Way President, Eddie Lee Herndon. “Your local United Way has been blessed with incredible donors, corporate partners and volunteers for the past 91 years. You are United Way! Please join us for another momentous occasion in the history of your United Way as we celebrate the beginning of our 2019 Campaign, Pacesetter Announcement, and our new building! We will have building tours from 4pm-5pm prior to the start of our program. Please come be our guest and help us kick off another great year together.”

Oklahoma City’s Outstanding Teen Gabrielle Gore will be performing at the event.

The United Way of Fort Smith invests in 32 community partner agencies and serves six counties.

For more information on United Way of Fort Smith, you can visit its website or Facebook page.