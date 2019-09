WEST FORK, Ark. (KFSM) — Students have been evacuated from all West Fork schools after a bomb threat.

According to West Fork Superintendent John Karnes, students have been evacuated while authorities search all buildings on campus.

This includes elementary, middle school and high school students.

Parents and guardians will be notified as soon as an “all clear” is given.

