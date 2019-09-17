5NEWS Will No Longer Be On KXNW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — To all our viewers who watch 5NEWS on KXNW, unfortunately, we will no longer be able to broadcast on KXNW.

The station, KXNW, was sold to another media company.

Starting Thursday (Sept. 19) viewers will no longer be able to watch newscasts from 5NEWS on KXNW.

Even though 5NEWS will no longer be seen on the channel, 5NEWS at Nine Online will continue on our Facebook page as well as our website's live stream.

Thank you for watching 5NEWS and we hope you all will join us online at 9 p.m. every weeknight beginning Thursday.