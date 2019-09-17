Benton County Administration Building Implementing ‘No Bag’ Policy

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Benton County Administration Building will no longer be allowing certain bags inside the facility.

The new “no bags” policy goes into effect on October 1.

This comes after the Benton County Courthouse implemented the same procedure in April of 2018.

Non-approved bags include backpacks, diaper bags, camera cases, fanny packs and purses larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″.

In a press release, Srgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said that the policy will increase the safety and security of those who work in the building as well as those utilizing the services inside.

The new policy also supports the Department of Homeland Security’s “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign.