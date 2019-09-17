Bentonville City Hall Evacuated After Smoke Seen In Building

Posted 9:18 am, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:53AM, September 17, 2019

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville City Hall was evacuated for smoke early Tuesday morning.

The evacuation happened shortly after 8:19 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Bentonville Fire Department. They responded to a report of smoke in the building and fire alarms going off.

A City Hall employee said they were evacuated at that time, and they were given the all clear and returned to the building around 9:15 a.m.

Members of the fire department are still on the scene assessing any damage.

