Emergency Repair Closing Houston Street In Fort Smith Until Wednesday

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — An emergency sewer repair has closed Houston Street in Fort Smith, city officials said.

The city is working to repair sewer service in the area, which has required the closure of Houston Street from Jenny Lind Road to South 16th Street.

The closure began at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 17) and will continue through 5 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 18), the city said.

Crews will finish the work as quickly as possible, they said.

Anyone with questions can contact Kristopher Bolin, Sewer Assessment Supervisor, at (479) 494-3969 or by emailing KBolin@FortSmithAR.gov.