'Jeopardy!' Host Trebek Says He's Resumed Chemotherapy

NEW YORK (AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says he’s had a setback in his battle with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy again.

Trebek told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that after a short period of optimism when he stopped chemotherapy, his “numbers shot up” and doctors ordered him back on the treatment.

The 79-year-old game show host announced in March that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. But he hasn’t missed a day on the show, which tapes its episodes in advance. The show airs weekdays at 4:30 p.m. on Channel 5.

Trebek said his goals for the summer were to get his strength and hair back, and his progress on both fronts was “dismal.”