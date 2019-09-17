× Leak At Clarksville Tyson Plant Sends 18 To Hospital, Company Confirms

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — An ammonia leak at at Tyson facility in Clarksville on Monday sent 18 workers on a cautionary trip to the hospital, and one was admitted.

The company confirmed the leak at their Clarksville poultry plant Monday morning, causing the building to be evacuated.

A Tyson spokesman said 18 employees were taken to an area hospital “out of an abundance of caution” and one was admitted for observation.

“We’re grateful for the quick response and assistance of the local fire department and EMS,” the spokesman said.

The plant has resumed normal operations today, the spokesman said.