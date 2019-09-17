Madison Co. Man Acquitted In 2018 Fatal Shooting

Dale Bryant

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) — A Combs man was acquitted on murder charges in the fatal shooting of his neighbor last year.

A Madison County Circuit Court jury on Friday (Sept. 13) found Dale Wayne Bryant, 57, not guilty of first or second-degree murder, negligent homicide or manslaughter charges.

Bryant was arrested in August 2018 for shooting Samuel Scott Hicks, 30, after a fight, according to Sheriff Rick Evans.

Hicks’ family has filed a wrongful death suit, claiming Bryant shot Hicks in the back as he walked away.

The family seeks unspecified damages along with costs and attorney’s fees, according to court documents.

