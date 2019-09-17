Mercy Health System To Open New Springdale Multispecialty Clinic This Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (TB&P) — Mercy Health System will hold its grand opening ceremony for the new $47 million multi-specialty clinic in north Springdale at Elm Springs Road and Interstate 49 on Tuesday (Sept. 17). The clinic will officially open for business on Wednesday, the following day.

It is the largest of the clinics added over the past two years as part of Mercy’s expansion plan intended to provide more primary care access in Benton and Washington counties. Mercy said it nearly doubled the size of the new clinic after a two-year study indicated a greater need than originally anticipated.

The 63,000 square-foot clinic will have more than 60 exam rooms for primary care and special care as well as a full-24-hour emergency department equipped with a helipad. Specialty care will be available in cardiology, pulmonology, urology, ears, nose throat, sports and bariatrics, rheumatology and endocrinology.

Dr. Larry Shimmel of Springdale is relocating his primary care practice to the new clinic. He will be joined by roughly two dozen other healthcare providers and some 20-to-30 support staff. Mercy said the clinic would offer a blended staff of local providers and others recruited to work there. Aside from primary care and pediatric primary care, the clinic will provide diagnostic testing on-site.

To read more of this story, visit our content partner Talk Business & Politics.