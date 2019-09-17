Over 10,000 Items To Be Sold At Bentonville Public Library Book Sale

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — This fall’s Friends of the Library semi-annual used book sale at the Bentonville Public Library will be the biggest one yet.

Over 10,000 books and other items will be available for sale Friday (Oct. 4) in the Walmart Community room and the Rotary Conference room at the Bentonville Public Library.

There will be a variety of new and used books for sale including art books, culinary experiences, cookbooks and a variety of non-fiction selection donated by a former Smithsonian curator.

Other donations include science fiction, fantasy and other fiction books. There will also be magazines, DVDs and CDs for sale.

Most items are priced free to $1 and go up to $5.

All proceeds will be used to benefit the collections and other special needs of the library.

Members of the Friends of the Bentonville Library will receive early access to the sale on Thursday (Oct. 3) from 5-7:30 p.m.

The sale will be open to the public on Friday (Oct. 4) through Saturday (Oct. 5) from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.

Click here for more information about the upcoming book sale.