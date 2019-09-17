QB Sneak Turned Score Swipes Sweetest Play Of The Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENLAND (KFSM) - Sometimes a quarterback sneak does its job and picks up a yard and a first down. Other times it does a whole lot more damage.

For Greenland, it was the latter in week two as Gabe Wilson plunged into the back of his offensive line looking to keep a drive alive but then he emerged from the pack and raced 42 yards for a touchdown against Mountainburg.

That helped secure a Pirates win and also picked up 51 percent of the fan vote to earn the title of Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week.

For the effort, Greenland will have tasty treats sent their way.