ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of shoplifting from a local Lowe’s.

Police say the two people in the photos are suspected of shoplifting over $1,300 worth of merchandise from the Lowe’s located on 46th Street in Rogers.

The theft happened on September 7 around 6:20 p.m.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects, you’re asked to contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141 and ask for Officer Frierson.