Tropical Storm Imelda Forms Off Texan Coast, Will Bring Rain To Arkansas

The National Hurricane Center has issued a new update that officially names Tropical Depression 11 as Tropical Storm Imelda.

As of 12:55PM CDT:

-Sustained winds at 40 MPH

-Gusts up to 47 MPH

This system will bring rain to western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma by Friday. Early rainfall projections through the weekend may be 1-2 inches over a 3-day timespan.  There will not be a major wind problem locally as the storm will quickly weaken once it pushes farther inland away from warm Gulf waters.



