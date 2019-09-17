UAFS Holding Forum On Race In Wake Of Discrimination Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A public forum on race will be held on the University of Arkansas Fort Smith campus Tuesday.

The forum comes on the heels of an investigation into allegations of racial discrimination on the men’s head basketball coach, Jim Boone. He was cleared of the accusations last week after an investigation.

The forum, titled "Safe Space, Let’s Talk Race," will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center's Reynolds Room.

The forum is hosted by the Black Student Association. They say they hope this will allow students and faculty to have discussions centered around race, diversity, inclusion, and community.

Black Student Association President Karissa Cole says the groups hopes students will use this opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns, both on the situation and all of the emotions that come with it.