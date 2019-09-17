Warm And Humid Tuesday, Rain By Friday

Another warm, humid, sunny day is in store for us Tuesday. A few high cirrus clouds today and a one or two quick showers are possible especially in the afternoon but otherwise plenty of sunshine is expected. Including Tuesday, there are three more days of this tranquil forecast. By Friday and the weekend, showers and storms will arrive, cooling us down by about 10 degrees.

VIDEO FORECAST

TUESDAY FORECAST

-Highs in the low 90s, heat index values 95-100 degrees

-Sunshine with a few high clouds

-Stray pop up shower from 3PM-7PM

School Day Forecast: Outside recess

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of the work week will be mainly sunny, but by Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, rain will arrive to cool us down.

The rain that moves in will be tropical in nature. A weak system that will most likely not be named because wind speeds should remain under 39 MPH,

The first shower or storm from the tropical system may arrive Thursday night but more widespread rain comes Friday through Sunday.

Rainfall Totals

We may receive around an inch or so of rain through the weekend.

-Matt