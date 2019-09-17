× Water Interruption Expected On Several Streets In Fort Smith This Week

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The city of Fort Smith will be shutting off water to several areas in the city over the next two days while it makes repairs to water lines.

The first interruption will take place on Wednesday (Sept. 18) starting at 8 a.m. at 634 Division Street and from 1713-1729 North 7th St. Service is expected to be restored the same day.

The second interruption will take place Thursday (Sept. 19) starting at 8 a.m. at the following locations:

1218 S. A St.

218-424 S. 12th St.

1214, 1215 and 1310 S. B St.

305, 307 and 323 Towson Ave.

Water should also be restored the same day at those locations.

The city is encouraging property owners to turn off electric or gas to water heaters and other plumbing that could be damaged during the interruption.

Water may be discolored or may contain air bubbles once restored. Flushing lines should improve the look, but the discoloration and air does not pose a health risk.

City of Fort Smith work crews will have Utility Department vehicles and uniforms as well as photo identification.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the System Control Center at (479) 784-2342.