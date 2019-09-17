× Lowell Juvenile Arrested After Report Of Drive-By Shooting

LOWELL (KFSM) — A juvenile was arrested Monday night after police stopped a vehicle suspected in a shooting.

Lowell Police said officers were sent to Spring Creek and East Brown roads at 7:29 p.m. Monday (Sept. 17) after receiving several calls of shots fired from several witnesses.

One of those witnesses followed the suspect vehicle and updated officers on its location. Officers found the vehicle and stopped it and found three juveniles and an adult inside, police said. The vehicle was secured until police obtained a search warrant.

Once they were able to search the car, they found a semi-automatic handgun inside, police said. They charged one of the youths with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, endangering the welfare of a minor, carrying prohibited weapons by certain persons and minor in possession of a handgun.

Officers said there appeared to be no injuries or property damage from the shooting, they said.