Benton County S.A.L.T. Council Hosts Senior Safety Academy In Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — The Bella Vista Police Department and the Benton County S.A.L.T. Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) will be holding a senior safety academy.

Speakers will present on various topics at the event including Medicare fraud, identity theft, local scams, online purchasing safety, reverse mortgages and caregiver and community awareness.

Law enforcement officers will also hold a Q&A and will accept unwanted or expired medications to dispose of them safely.

The event is free and will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 8) at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church, located at 1990 Forest Hills Blvd.

Participants will also have a chance to win door prizes and explore vendor booths.

Breakfast and lunch will be served to attendees, but you must call 479-855-0272 to register.