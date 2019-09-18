× ‘CBS This Morning’ Offers An Exclusive Look Inside The Newly Restored Washington Monument

It’s a symbol of America, instantly recognizable — 100,000 tons of pure marble, anchored into bedrock right below “the swamp.” Once the tallest structure in the world, with sweeping views of centers of power like the Capitol and Pentagon, the Washington Monument brought a bird’s-eye view of some of America’s biggest moments.

The monument was closed for most of the last 10 years because of earthquake damage and then elevator repairs — but it reopens Thursday. “CBS This Morning” cameras were allowed up for a special first look Wednesday, the first time a network has ever broadcast live from the top.

“It’s an icon of this country,” said Jeff Reinbold, National Mall superintendent. “And it’s central to so many people’s visit to D.C.”

Washington’s centerpiece sat shuttered after a rare East Coast earthquake rattled the region in 2011, raining rocks on the dozens of visitors who survived more than two terrifying minutes at the observation deck, 500 feet up. Everyone got out alive, but the more-than-century-old monument didn’t escape unscathed.

Engineers repelled off the top, providing a heart-pounding look down, and what they found scared the Park Service enough to close the attraction to tourists and trigger a $15 million restoration project.

