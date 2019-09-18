Contraband Hidden In Monster Energy Drink Cans Seized By Arkansas Prison Staff

LEE COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Contraband that was hidden inside Monster Energy Drink cans near a prison in eastern Arkansas has been seized by the prison’s staff.

Four ounces of marijuana, a half-ounce of K2 synthetic marijuana and one ounce of tobacco was found in the Monster cans scattered along Highway 131 near the East Arkansas Regional Unit (EARU) in Lee County.

A lieutenant at EARU spotted the cans and decided to take a closer look.

After further investigation, it was discovered the tops of the cans screwed off, and the drugs and tobacco were hidden inside.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections took to Facebook to give the staff at EARU kudos, “To the Lt. and all the officers at EARU…keep up the fantastic work!!!!”