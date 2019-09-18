Governor Hutchinson’s Spokesman J.R. Davis To Exit; Katie Beck Will Replace

ARKANSAS (TB&P) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s longtime spokesman J.R. Davis is leaving his role as communications director for a private sector job. He will be replaced by Katie Beck, currently Hutchinson’s aide for state and federal relations.

Davis will leave the post at the end of this month.

“J.R. has been a key member of my team since the first day of my administration,” Governor Hutchinson said. “He is an extremely talented communicator, a trusted counselor, and a friend. I have been impressed with his leadership and work with the media, and I am grateful to have had him on my team for the past five years. I wish him all the best as he uses his talent to pursue new opportunities in the private sector.”

“In her various roles over the past five years, Katie has earned my complete confidence that she can handle anything that comes her way,” Hutchinson added. “Katie served on my 2014 campaign for governor, and she has served in my administration since day one. Her years with me as a candidate and as governor will inform her ability to speak for me to the press and the public. Katie has a background in communications, law, and federal-state relations, and I have no doubt that her experience in these areas will be an incredible asset as my new communications director.”

Click here to continue reading from Talk Business & Politics.