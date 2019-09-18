Lyle Lovett And His Acoustic Group Coming To Walton Arts Center In October

Posted 9:27 am, September 18, 2019, by

Lyle Lovett (Courtesy of the Walton Arts Center)

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Music legend Lyle Lovett is bringing his group to Fayetteville in early October.

Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group will appear at the Walton Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event will range from $49 to $83 plus fees.

Tickets are on sale now at the Walton Arts Center and Walmart AMP (Rogers) box offices or by calling (479) 443-5600. They also can be purchased online at waltonartscenter.org.

Lovett is a singer, composer and actor whose career has included 14 albums that blended country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues into his eclectic style. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has won four Grammy Awards and has been named the Americana Music Association’s first Trailblazer Award winner, as well as named the Texas State Musician.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.