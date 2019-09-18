One Person Injured In Hot Springs Officer-Involved Shooting

Authorities in Hot Springs are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person injured.

According to Hot Springs police, officers received a 911 call in reference to shots fired in the 300 block of Chappel Hill Road around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered an armed male suspect.

Police say an officer then discharged his weapon and the suspect was shot. The suspect was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Arkansas State Police is now investigating the shooting.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

This is a developing story.