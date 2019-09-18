Promenade Boulevard Condo In Rogers Damaged By Early Morning Fire

ROGERS (KFSM) — An early morning fire damaged a condo in a multi-use building on Promenade Boulevard in Rogers on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to 2000 South Promenade Boulevard at 1:09 a.m., said Rogers Fire Battalion Chief Dusty Qualls. A small fire was reported in a third-floor condominium there.

The sprinkler system in that condo had kicked on by the time firefighters arrived, knocking down most of the fire. Qualls said they had to clear smoke from the building, and they evacuated all of the occupants as a precaution. The fire was called under control within 15-20 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and everyone but the occupants of the damaged condo were able to return, Qualls said.

The damage was contained to the one condo, and much of the damage was caused by the water from the sprinkler system, Qualls said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Qualls said.

The multi-use building also holds a medical clinic, a restaurant, a salon, a convenience store and a bank. None of those businesses were damaged.