Rain & Heat Relief Arrives Late-Week

Hot weather is set to persist for about another 48-hours before larger change arrives into the area with rain becoming likely on Friday into the weekend.

While the rain will not be a nonstop persist rain, we will experience several rounds of showers and thunderstorms as an area of low pressure formerly associated with Tropical Storm Imelda moves into our direction.

In addition to the tropical moisture, we'll also see a cold front stalling in the area. The combination of the two will lead to unsettled weather for much of the weekend and early next week.

On the bright side, cooler temperatures are expected with widespread 80s and even a few 70s where the rain is more persistent.

-Garrett