× Superior Industries Downsizing Fayetteville Operation; At Least 250 To Lose Jobs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Superior Industries International will downsize its operation in Fayetteville, cutting at least 250 workers’ jobs between now and next summer.

The company confirmed Wednesday that it would eliminate between 250 and 281 jobs between Nov. 18 of this year and June 2020.

The news was also confirmed by Devin Howland in the mayor’s office in Fayetteville, who said they received notification. Holland said the city is working with Northwest Arkansas Economic Development to help workers find other employment.

Howland confirmed that about 250 jobs are expected to be lost.

Steve Clark with the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce said Superior has been in the city for more than 30 years, but the company has moved four plants to Mexico so far — including a plant in Rogers in 2014 — so the chamber “has seen this coming.”

Clark said that if Superior decided the plants in Mexico wouldn’t work out, the city and chamber would welcome the company back.

Superior Industries International manufactures aluminum wheels for automobile makers. The company is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

This is the second time Superior Industries has made major cuts to its Northwest Arkansas workforce. In 2014, the company closed its Rogers plant, leaving about 500 without work. Other employees were shifted to the Fayetteville location or to its location in Mexico.