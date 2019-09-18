Two Days Left Of Heat Wave, Tropical Rains Late Week

Another warm and humid day is in store for Wednesday. High pressure is still keeping skies mainly clear of widespread showers and filled with haze and humidity. There is only a 10% chance for a shower today during the heat of the day. Highs will reach the 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees.

VIDEO FORECAST

WEATHER HEADLINES

Tranquil, dead-of-summer type weather lasts today and Thursday with showers and storms into Friday.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST

Highs will reach the low-to-mid 90s under mostly sunny skies, with a stray pop-up shower possible from 2PM to 7PM.

It will feel like it's in the mid 90s to low 100s.

TROPICAL REMNANTS ON THE WAY

Tropical Depression Imelda is tracking north and will bring us showers and storms by Thursday night and into Friday, helping us cool down heading into the weekend.

We will probably pick up around an inch of rain through the weekend. It will be dependent on show the spiraling rain bands set up across the region. There could be big difference between totals from town to town.

-Matt