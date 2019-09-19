1 Dead, 7 Injured After Country Singer’s Crew Bus Crashes In California, Authorities Say

(CNN) — One person is dead and seven others injured after a bus that was part of country singer Josh Turner’s road crew went off a roadway in San Luis Obispo County, California, authorities said Thursday.

“Mr. Turner and band were in different buses and not injured,” CAL FIRE said via Twitter.

CNN has reached out to Turner’s representatives for comment.

Of the injured, five people have moderate injuries and two have major injuries, CAL FIRE said in a tweet.

Firefighters were on the scene, the agency said.

“Please drive with caution in the area,” it said.