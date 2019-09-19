Arkansas Rises In The Ranks Of Obesity In Adults, From 7th To 3rd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — New numbers released show Arkansas has a rising problem when it comes to obesity in adults.

In 2018, Arkansas was ranked seventh in the nation in the rate of obesity in adults. This year, the state is ranked third behind Mississippi and West Virginia.

Obesity has been a problem in the state for decades, but this is the first time since 2016 Arkansas has been ranked this high.

Doctors say obesity has two main factors: lack of exercise and a poor diet.

Obesity can increase the risk to a number of health issues, including heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

According to doctors, obesity isn’t just affecting your waistline...it’s making a huge impact on our wallets.

Obesity related illnesses are costing billions in healthcare.

Arkansas is trying to fight the disease with its Arkansas Health Initiative in several counties and the Arkansas Coalition for Obesity Prevention statewide. The initiative and the coalition encourage and enable healthier lives by promoting physical activity. It does so through community volunteerism and special events.

More information on the coalition, its volunteer opportunities and its events is available at arkansasobesity.org.