Bella Vista Police, S.A.L.T. Program Offer Safety Academy For Seniors

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Bella Vista Police and the Benton County Seniors And Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) program will offer a course on safety for seniors in early October.

The Senior Safety Academy will take place Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd.

The event is free, but participants should register by calling (479) 855-0272. Breakfast and lunch will be served to all attendees.

Speakers will present on topics such as Medicare fraud, identity theft, local scams, online purchasing safety and reverse mortgages. Vendor booths and door prizes will be available, and law enforcement officials will be on-hand to accept unwanted or expired medication for disposal.