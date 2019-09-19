Bella Vista Property Owners Concerned About Wastewater Runoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — Some homeowners in one Bella Vista neighborhood are upset over what they believe is raw sewage overflowing from a pumping station.

The pump station located on the corner of Canova Lane and Carroll Street in Bella Vista.

“Just like sewer, septic, it’s a terrible smell. If we have company and play cards or whatever we’ll play like until 10:30 and they walk out the door to go to their car and it just hits you in the face," homeowner Judy Rowe said.

Penny Weaver has only lived in her townhome for about a year and says she noticed the offensive odor right away. She says it makes it unbearable to go outside.

“You really can’t sit outside in the evening and enjoy your patio," Weaver said. "We had company over and I said, 'I'm so sorry about the smell' and they said, 'we’re fine we’re leaving but I feel sorry for you.' That particular night the smell got into the house and it became very nauseating."

A property owner who lives at the end of the cul-de-sac says he’s lived in the neighborhood for more than 10 years and that’s how long the smell has been a problem.

According to the Village Wastewater Company, the lift station is about 30 years old. It says the overflow was caused by an electrical float switch that had malfunctioned.

Once they were informed of the problem it was replaced. The company also claims it’s not sewage.

Homeowners hope for a solution or they say they will consider moving.

“Please just come back and fix it and make it nice again as it should be," Rowe said.

Village Wastewater says ADEQ was informed of the incident and repair.

In a statement, it added, "Due to the age of the lift station, and to help prevent future issues, a PE licensed engineer was contacted to inspect the lift station and come up with options to update the lift station, or completely replaced it.”