Beware, Copperhead Snake Birthing Season Is Here

(KFSM) — Everyone be on the lookout, it’s that time of year again when copperhead snakes are born.

The baby snakes are born with venom and will strike to defend themselves.

Usually, about 8-10 copperhead snakes are born per litter, so if you see one, there are probably others around.

According to the Oklahoma Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, the baby snakes will keep a greenish/yellow tip on their tails for about a year.

The snakes are generally not aggressive, but they will bite if they are touched or stepped on.

It is wise not to reach under bushes, around rocks or flower pots without looking first.

Copperhead snakes like damp places, so they could be found under children’s toys or dog dishes.

So keep an eye out for these venomous snakes this fall, they could be just around the corner from you.