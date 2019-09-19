× Corps Waiving Fees For National Public Lands Day Sept. 28

(KFSM) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it would wave day-use fees as part of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Fees will be waived for Corps-run areas such as boat launches and swim beaches, including those along Beaver Lake in Northwest Arkansas. The waiver doesn’t apply to camping or camping-related services for specialized facilities such as picnic shelters. Other agencies that partner with the Corps to run the lands are encouraged to waive fees as well.

In addition, volunteers who help with projects or activities from the Corps that day will be given a fee-free coupon valid for a year to be used for one free day of entrance to park, forest or recreational area federal lands.

Volunteers will take part this year in more than 70 projects, including tree planting, erosion control, trail construction, trash removal and playground rehabilitation. Last year, more than 7,500 volunteers took part.

More information is available, including on local events, by visiting www.publiclandsday.org or by calling the local Corps office.