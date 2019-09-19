× Fayetteville And Bryant Ready For Playoff Atmosphere

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – 200 miles separate Bryant High School from Fayetteville. And yet…

“There’s no doubt, it’s probably one of the best rivalries in 7A football.”

That’s what happens when two teams are always evenly matched, as Bryant head coach Buck James well knows.

“With the last four meetings being, I’m told, 8 points separating the winners and the losers, it’s become quite a rivalry, and our kids get into it, and their kids, the communities. It’s good for high school football in Arkansas.”

In fact, three of those games were decided by just a single point. And these two teams always seem to find each other in the post-season as well.

“You know, we’ve played them more than we’ve played some teams in our own division, our own conference, so we know ‘em a little bit,” laughs Fayetteville senior Melvin Kumwenda.

Casey Dick is in his first season with the Purple Dogs, but he knows what to expect.

“They’ve met four, five times over the last couple years, regular season and the playoffs, and each game’s been decided by three points or less, so it’s been an awesome game, awesome environment, and people come to watch.”

“They have really amazing talent on their team. we have really amazing talent on our team, and you always want to see two really teams go at it,” adds Fayetteville senior Jaylin Leapheart.

And while this is just a Week Three non-conference game, it has the feeling of something more, says James.

“What we’re getting is a playoff caliber game in week three.”

“I know our friends are gonna be in, the place bumping, we can’t wait, just feeding off that atmosphere, it’s gonna be amazing,” says an excited Kumwenda.

And as Bryant senior Ahmad Adams says, the feeling is mutual.

“Since we’re playing Fayetteville this week, I put them as our number one rivalry.”

It all goes down Friday night in Fayetteville, kickoff set for 7PM.