Gearing Up For 20th Annual Bikes, Blues and BBQ

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Everyone is gearing up for the 20th annual Bikes, Blues and BBQ motorcycle rally in Northwest Arkansas.

Next week (Sept. 25-28) Dickson Street will be alive with the sights and sounds of the annual motorcycle rally.

Whether it’s your first rally or your 20th, coordinators say there is something for everyone.

Bikes Blues and BBQ brings around 300,000 people into Northwest Arkansas every year.

For University of Arkansas international student Abdullah Ibrahimzada, this is his first rally.

“I’ve heard a lot from my friend and I’m really looking forward to see what’s going on to see what crazy stuff is happening in the city it just sounds cool to me,” Ibrahimzada said.

For event director Tommy Sisemore, this is not his first time around the block. He’s been a part of the rally since 2004 and every year is like a reunion for him.

“Reconnecting with old friends in hearing where they come from and different traditions,” Sisemore said.

Sisemore says aside from the usual music, food and vendors, for the 20th anniversary, people can expect a corn hole tournament, wrestling event and so much more.

“We will spend Monday and Tuesday getting everything hauled down and ready to build a small city,” Sisemore said.

While many students leave town to go to the Razorback football game in Dallas, Ibrahimzada says he is sticking around to experience the special Arkansas tradition.

“It’s a great opportunity especially for a new student and international student to know more about customs and traditions of Americans and to get to know other people,” Ibrahimzada said.

For people who know and love the rally that rumbles the area well into the night, like Sisemore, they are hoping the event stays around for years to come.

“For us, to sustain to the 20-year mark I think that shows we have some staying power and some brand there, hopefully, it will be around when my kids are growing up in this area,” Sisemore said.

Sisemore wants to give everyone a heads up to expect some traffic in certain areas and to be mindful of a large number of bikes on the roads.

Along with large crowds, coordinators say this rally brings millions of dollar to the community in the week before and the week of the event.